BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Chelsea was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Boston for federal firearms offenses.

According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Miguel Reyes was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.

On March 16th, 2023, Reyes pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Back in August of 2020, Reyes was in possession of a Beretta, Model U22, .22 LR caliber pistol and ammunition and a Glock, Model 48, 9 mm pistol and ammunition on two separate occasions. At the same time of his arrest in Chelsea in May 2021, he was found in possession of a Glock replica, polymer 80, and ammunition. Reyes is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

