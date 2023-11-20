CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles as a rise in break-ins are being reported.
According to the Cheshire Police Department, more vehicles are being broken into as the holiday season approaches. The following tips may help you from becoming a victim of theft:
- Keep valuables out of sight
- Make sure your vehicles are locked
- Don’t leave your keys in the car
- Park in a well-lit area if you are able to
If you see something suspicious, contact your local police department.
