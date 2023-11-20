CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles as a rise in break-ins are being reported.

According to the Cheshire Police Department, more vehicles are being broken into as the holiday season approaches. The following tips may help you from becoming a victim of theft:

Keep valuables out of sight

Make sure your vehicles are locked

Don’t leave your keys in the car

Park in a well-lit area if you are able to

If you see something suspicious, contact your local police department.