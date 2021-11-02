Cheshire Police receive 110 calls for service in October

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cheshire Police Department recently released statistics for their October Monthly Report.

In total the Cheshire Police Department had 110 calls for service. These calls were broken up as follows.

  • Open Line/Hang up:
    • 10
  • Medical:
    • 9
  • Animal Call:
    • 3
  • Erratic/Dangerous Driver:
    • 4
  • Alarm response:
    • 1
  • Wellbeing Check:
    • 8
  • Domestic Violence/Dispute:
    • 2
  • Assist another agency:
    • 6
  • Radar/Traffic Enforcement:
    • 17
  • Motor Vehicle Accident:
    • 9
  • Community Policing/Outreach:
    • 4
  • Arrest/Criminal Charges:
    • 2
  • Other calls for service:
    • 56

