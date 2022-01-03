Cheshire Police receive 67 calls for service in December

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - As of 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, no additional cars will be allowed access to the COVID testing site at the Eastfield Mall due to high demand.

According to a tweet sent by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, it is unclear if any additional cars will be allowed in the lot Monday before the site closes. Drive-through testing at this location on 1655 Boston Road in Springfield is held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends.