Cheshire Police receive 67 calls for service in December

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cheshire Police Department recently released statistics for their December Monthly Report.

In total, the Cheshire Police Department had 67 calls for service. These calls were broken up as follows.

  • Open Line/Hang up:
    • 8
  • Medical:
    • 7
  • Animal Call:
    • 0
  • Erratic/Dangerous Driver:
    • 4
  • Alarm response:
    • 1
  • Wellbeing Check:
    • 2
  • Domestic Violence/Dispute:
    • 2
  • Assist another agency:
    • 6
  • Radar/Traffic Enforcement:
    • 2
  • Motor Vehicle Accident:
    • 6
  • Community Policing/Outreach:
    • 5
  • Arrest/Criminal Charges:
    • 1
  • Other calls for service:
    • 23

