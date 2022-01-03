Cheshire Police receive 67 calls for service in December

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cheshire Police Department recently released statistics for their December Monthly Report.
In total, the Cheshire Police Department had 67 calls for service. These calls were broken up as follows.
- Open Line/Hang up:
- 8
- Medical:
- 7
- Animal Call:
- 0
- Erratic/Dangerous Driver:
- 4
- Alarm response:
- 1
- Wellbeing Check:
- 2
- Domestic Violence/Dispute:
- 2
- Assist another agency:
- 6
- Radar/Traffic Enforcement:
- 2
- Motor Vehicle Accident:
- 6
- Community Policing/Outreach:
- 5
- Arrest/Criminal Charges:
- 1
- Other calls for service:
- 23