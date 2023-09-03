CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cheshire Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a driver of a vehicle “blowing donuts” in the parking lot of Hoosac Valley High School Friday night.

According to the Cheshire Police Department, they are searching for the driver who was “blowing donuts” in the parking lot and crashed into a chain-link fence around 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

The damage to the fence will cost between $3,000 and $5,000, and the vehicle also has extensive damage as well. The high school is in the process of looking over the video footage, as cameras are all over the school grounds.

It is being asked that if anyone was at the school and witnessed this incident, message the Cheshire Police Department on Facebook. They are also asking for the driver to come forward and take ownership of the mistake.