CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted and police seized numerous drugs and a loaded firearm.
According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, on Tuesday, August 22nd State Police Troopers from the Cheshire Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop.
Police seized a loaded handgun, 39.5 grams of a hard white substance believed to be cocaine, 326 grams of pills believed to be ecstasy, and 8 ounces of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
The driver was charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Carrying a loaded firearm
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug
- Number plate violation
