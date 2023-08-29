CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted and police seized numerous drugs and a loaded firearm.

According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, on Tuesday, August 22nd State Police Troopers from the Cheshire Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Police seized a loaded handgun, 39.5 grams of a hard white substance believed to be cocaine, 326 grams of pills believed to be ecstasy, and 8 ounces of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

The driver was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug

Number plate violation