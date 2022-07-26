BOSTON (WWLP) – A Chicago man has been charged in connection to using the social media app Snapchat to allegedly threaten and coerce a Massachusetts minor to send him more than 1,000 images and videos of sexual conduct.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, 33-year-old Ernesto Herrera of Chicago has been charged with coercion and enticement of a minor. Herrera was recently arrested and charged in June 2021 with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of receipt of child pornography.

In June 2020, Herrera allegedly threatened the minor via Snapchat and text messages to take and send images of the victim in sexual conduct. Herrera was identified as the owner of the account used in contacting the victim. A search of Herrera’s phone found over 1,000 media files sent from the victim’s Snapchat account to his account, several of the files allegedly contained child pornography.

“Mr. Herrera allegedly used social media to target, threaten and rob a child of their innocence,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Sexual predators who engage in this type of behavior, particularly with minors, will be prosecuted. We will aggressively pursue those who prey on the vulnerable and helpless.”

“Ernesto Herrera is accused of manipulating a 16-year-old girl into providing him with sexually explicit images of herself through a popular multimedia messaging app,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Sadly, online predators seeking to exploit children are becoming too common, and we urge parents and guardians to pay attention to what your children are doing online. Make it clear to them that they are not to blame if they fall victim to a predator and contact law enforcement right away if you suspect something is wrong. The FBI hopes today’s charges are a warning to others that we will be relentless in our pursuit of anyone who commits such heinous acts.”

If found guilty, Herrera faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.