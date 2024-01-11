SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Herbert Wright, known as “G Herbo,” a Chicago rapper, received a three-year probation sentence Thursday in federal court in Springfield, Mass., for his involvement in a nationwide wire fraud conspiracy and making false statements to a federal agent.

Wright pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making false statements to a federal official in July 2023.

The rapper was indicted in December 2020, along with five co-defendants, including rap promoter Antonio Strong. The conspiracy aimed at defrauding businesses and individuals across the United States by using unauthorized payment card account information, resulting in nearly $140,000 in victim losses.

Wright, 25, funded an extravagant lifestyle, including private jet charters, a luxury villa in Jamaica, and exotic car rentals, with the stolen account information. “On social media, Mr. Wright boasted an extravagant lifestyle. He gave the impression that his use of private jets, luxury cars and tropical villas were the legitimate fruits of his booming rap career as “G Herbo.” However, his lavish lifestyle was shamelessly built on deceit and fraud using stolen account information that inflicted substantial harm on numerous businesses, leaving a wake of victims burdened with financial losses.” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “This case should serve as a stark reminder that breaking the law leads to prosecution and accountability, regardless of who you are, how many likes you rack up or how many followers you have.”

The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, includes three years of probation, restitution, and forfeiture of $139,968 each, along with a $5,500 fine.

Wright admitted responsibility for the victim losses as part of his guilty plea. Wright’s co-defendant, Antonio Strong, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.