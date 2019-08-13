Chicopee PD: Texas man assaulted bar patron, threatened to hang officers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a bar patron and threatened officers early Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 33-year-old Jacob Langley, of Sealy, Texas, was arrested after refusing to stop his car during a brief police chase following a disturbance call.

Wilk said officers responded to the area of 733 Chicopee Street at 2:15 a.m for a report of a man who was allegedly fighting people while attempting to re-enter the bar after it was closed. Langley allegedly assaulted an elderly patron before driving off.

An officer began to check the area and located Langley driving on Chicopee Street and allegedly saw him continuously reaching downward toward the console and passenger side.

Wilk said the vehicle eventually stopped on Leslie Street. Without knowing what was in the hands of the suspect, Langley was ordered to step out of the vehicle with his hand up, but allegedly refused.

With backup, officers were able to remove the suspect from the car and place him under arrest.

“While being transported, he made threats that he would hang our officers and end their life,” Wilk said. Inside the booking room, he continued to make threats.”

Langley is charged with the following:

OUI liquor

A&B on a disabled person over 60

Resisting arrest

Threat to commit a crime

Threat to murder a police officer

Fail to stop for police

Langley was held on a $2500 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday morning.