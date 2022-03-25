Over 40 kilograms of cocaine, 14 kilograms of heroin and more than $1 million in cash seized

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee was sentenced to prison in connection with a cocaine and heroin conspiracy acquired from Mexico.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 44-year-old Jamil Roman, former owner and operator of TWC Auto Body in Holyoke, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine on November 23, 2021.

22News first reported about this case back in March of 2014 when 44-year-old Javier Gonzalez of Holyoke and Roman were arrested in Agawam. Law enforcement stopped the two men while they were driving a JGL tractor-trailer. Officers found $1.17 million in cash hidden inside compartments, as well as 14 kilograms of heroin and 42 kilograms of cocaine awaiting pickup by Gonzalez in Texas. In addition, they found more than $430,000 at Roman’s home.

The investigation started in January of 2014, centering on Holyoke and West Springfield. For several years, Gonzalez allegedly used tractor-trailers from JGL Truck Sales, which was his business, to drive to Texas and pick up kilograms of cocaine and heroin from his Mexican supply source. Roman conspired with Gonzalez to collect a debt owed for four kilograms of cocaine, which was part of a larger load that Gonzalez obtained from a Mexican supply source. Roman would then advise others on how to go about collecting drug debts and, in doing so, recalled his past experiences in selling large amounts of drugs.

Roman was sentenced on March 23, 2022, to 7 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and three months of home confinement.

Gonzalez was sentenced on October 4, 2021, to 30 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine of $20,000.