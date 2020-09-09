Chicopee felon to spend over 5 years behind bars for firearms possession

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was sentenced in Springfield federal to more than five years in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, including a machine gun, officials announced on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts said 33-year-old Hector Gomez was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. He will also spend an additional consecutive sentence of 20 months for violating the terms of his supervised release.

In February 2020, Gomez pleaded guilty of being a felon in firearms and ammunition and to possession of an unregistered firearm.

In 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Gomez was in possession of firearms while in Chicopee, including two rifles and several rounds of ammunition. Due to a prior conviction, Gomez was not allowed to be in possession of firearms and ammunition.

He was on supervised release for a 2015 conviction in federal court for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.