EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- A man accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in her East Hartford home was arraigned Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge.

East Hartford police said Wilkid Valcinord, 57, stabbed his wife of three years, Andra Elizabeth Valcinord, in her home on Martin Circle. The 51-year-old was stabbed in her head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the arrest warrant.

Andra was found dead in the living room on June 18 when a family member went to drop off dogs, the arrest warrant said. Police said there were signs of a “violent struggle” in the living room and that she was a victim of “extreme physical violence.”

Andra’s family filled multiple rows of the courtroom Wednesday. They said she was was a caregiver with the state who helped adults with special needs and was very involved with her church in Hartford. Andra’s daughters held each other, sobbing, as they faced the man police said stabbed their mother to death in an extreme case of physical violence.

“I just want to know why? We just want answers,” Janaya Brown, one of the victim’s daughter said. “Why would he take her from us? Why would he do this to us?”

Investigators said Andra’s blood was found in Valcinord’s business van out of Chicopee, Mass., which prosectors said was seen outside her when she was killed. The arrest warrant said his cell phone also connected to the WiFi network at her home at the time of her death.

Andra’s family was emotional as the alleged details were read aloud in court Wednesday. They told Valcinord that “it’s time to pay” as he left the courtroom in handcuffs. Andra’s mother, siblings and children missed the start of her funeral that was planned before Tuesday’s arrest.

“That’s why we’re here, so that justice gets served on the day that we lay her to rest. It’s not fair,” Andra’s relative, Nakisha Lester said.

The judge called this “the ultimate act of domestic violence” before setting bond at $3.5 million. If posted, Valcinord would be on 24/7 lockdown with GPS monitoring. His defense attorney said he does not have the means to pay. Valcinord did not enter a plea Wednesday and is due back in court July 12.

Authorities said the arrest was made through rapid DNA testing provided by the Connecticut Division of Scientific Science.

East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom expressed gratitude to the entire investigative team. “This arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement professionals and their commitment to bringing closure to the victim’s family,” Sansom said. “We hope that this significant development will provide some solace to the community and serve as a reminder that we will tirelessly pursue justice.”

Lovette Johnson, who lives next to Valcinord, remembers hearing screams on the morning of June 18 when Andra’s family found her body.

“The pain is what you heard come through her, having discovered her family like that,” Johnson said. “I think that’s the part that has probably rocked our whole neighborhood.”

Investigators were on the scene for two days, combing through evidence. Johnson is grateful an arrest was made quickly.

“Knowing that the person behind it is off the streets is comforting, and it kind of gives some level of peace,” she said. “To see police show up in the way that they did and really put in an effort actually kind of helped me feel more comforted by my own police department.”