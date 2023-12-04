SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is charged with allegedly robbing and assaulting a confidential informant with a firearm.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, on May 4th, 38-year-old Hector Laureano intentionally assaulted a confidential informant performing official duties. He allegedly used a Cobra Model .380 caliber pistol to rob the informant of $1,400 belonging to the United States.

Laureano was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield on the following charges:

Assaulting with a dangerous weapon a person assisting an officer or employee of the United States in the performance of official duties

Brandishing a firearm during and about a crime of violence

Robbery of money in the United States