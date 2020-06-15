1  of  3
Chicopee man arrested after alleged drug deal in Springfield, loaded firearm seized

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man and seized a loaded firearm Friday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives observed a drug deal in the area of Berkshire Avenue around 6:45 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop of one of the cars involved.

Detectives arrested the driver, 21-year-old Paul Bousquet of Chicopee, and recovered a loaded firearm that was reported stolen out of Southwick, and marijuana. He is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm on a public way without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm on a public way without a license
  • Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

