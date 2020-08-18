Chicopee man arrested after allegedly attempting to run Springfield officer over

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly driving his car at an officer and attempting to run him over on Sunday morning.

In an effort to stop the suspect, the officer shot his department-issued firearm at the windshield of the driver’s car. The suspect was not struck and able to evade police.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on Monday afternoon 25-year-old Nathan LeBlanc of Chicopee was identified and detectives received information that his car was in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police located LeBlanc and arrested him. The Honda that LeBlanc used to allegedly assault the officer was located and towed.

The incident happened while officers were working an anti-drag racing detail on both Friday and Saturday nights. Police were conducting traffic enforcement to attempt to stop illegal drag racing and loitering in gas station parking lots in the cities North End and metro areas.

Walsh said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a car that was speeding and refusing to stop on Main Street Sunday morning around 1:15 a.m. The officer then tried to pull over the same driver near Main and Sheldon Streets and the driver, Nathan LeBlanc, allegedly attempted to drive in reverse and nearly hit the cars behind him in traffic.

LeBlanc was booked in Chicopee and taken to Springfield for processing. He is charged with the following: