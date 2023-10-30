SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with officers while holding a loaded firearm early Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police, at around 1:20 a.m. officers were called to the 400 block of White Street for a report of a man with a gun. Officers saw the suspect matching the description on Buckler Street holding a loaded firearm. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Carlos Banks of Chicopee, refused to comply with officers’ commands and would not drop the gun.

The officers were soon able to get the firearm away from the Banks, who continued to resist. Officers secured Banks and placed him under arrest. The firearm was reported stolen out of Springfield.

When Banks asked the officers to turn off his vehicle that was running, they found a large-capacity firearm loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition inside his vehicle.

Carlos Banks is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Resisting Arrest

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm