Chicopee man arrested after allegedly smashing into police car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested Monday night after allegedly smashing his car into a police car in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, an officer noticed a car without any lights on near Belmont and Sumner Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Sorrento Street and Alderman Street.

While an officer tried to pull the car over, 21-year-old Devante Guthrie allegedly drove his car in reverse and smashed into the police officer’s car before driving away.

Walsh said when Guthrie drove off he ran several red lights before losing control of his car on Allen Street. He was arrested on Oakland Street after allegedly running from police and resisting arrest.

Guthrie is facing the following charges: