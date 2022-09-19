SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested on Sunday after police saw him allegedly drop a gun and pick it back up during a festival in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 4:40 p.m. 21-year-old Felix Martinez of Chicopee was arrested in the area of the 0-100 block of State Street in Springfield after officers saw him drop and pick up a firearm during a festival at Riverfront Park. Police say he then attempted to ride away on a scooter before he was stopped and detained.

Police seized a loaded ghost gun from his waistline and he was arrested. Martinez has two prior court cases open on firearms charges from March 3, 2021 and & October 6, 2021.

Felix Martinez of Chicopee is charged with: