Chicopee man arrested after police found drugs during search warrant

CHICOPEE, mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police arrested a man seizing narcotics during a search warrant Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 27-year-old Treavon Gayle was arrested after police conducted a search of his apartment located on 73 School Street following an investigation.

Wilk said when officers entered the home, Gayle allegedly attempted to run out a back door where he was apprehended. A woman inside the apartment was also arrested said Wilk.

As officers were explaining the warrant to Gayle, he allegedly said: “I do not sell cocaine, only weed, and that is not illegal to sell in Massachusetts.”

During the search of his apartment, officers recovered what was believed to be cocaine in different areas throughout the bedroom, plastic bags with white chunks believed to be cocaine, marijuana in sandwich bags, and a digital scale with residue on it, and over $4,000 in cash.

Gayle was charged with possession of a Class B Drug and possession of a Class D Drug with intent to distribute. Wilk said his girlfriend will be summonsed to court for the same charges.

