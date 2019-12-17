Chicopee man arrested after police seize 2,000+ bags of Heroin in home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have arrested a man after following an ongoing investigation of the distribution of Heroin on Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 29-year-old Charles Ismael Cabrera-Perez of Chicopee was handcuffed after officers observed him leaving his house at 265 Grattan Street.

Wilk said Perez was arrested after officers searched the residence and recovered over 2,290 baggies of Heroin as well as almost 1,000 in cash. Sandwich baggies and a digital/electronic scale were also found.

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

Cabrera-Perez was charged with trafficking in 36 grams or more of Heroin. He was processed at the Chicopee Police Department and released on a $540 bail.