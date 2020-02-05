Chicopee man arrested after police seize narcotics, stolen gun

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after police conducted a search warrant and recovered narcotics in Chicopee early Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 39-year-old Roberto Falcon was arrested after police searched a home located on 91 Stonina Drive following a narcotics investigation.

Wilk said around 3:45 a.m, officers arrived at the home and announced they were outside with a search warrant. At this time officers saw a bag being thrown outside a window that contained over $1,400, a license belonging to Falcon as well as marijuana and cocaine.

Wilk said officers were able to break through the door and got a hold of the suspect in a bedroom. In a separate room, officers located a woman and a minor. On the bedroom dresser, police found a loaded unsecured firearm that was determined to be stolen from Florida as well as the following:

Plastic baggies with corners torn off

Scales

About 46 grams of cocaine

Marijuana

Stun Gun

Lactose Powder used as “cut” for cocaine

Falcon was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine, 36grams or more

Possession of a Firearm w/o a license

Possession w/intent to distribute Marijuana

Improper storage of a firearm near a minor

Possession of Ammunition w/o a license

Possession of an Electronic Stun Gun

Improper storage of a Stun Gun

Receiving stolen property, subsequent offense

Wilk said Falcon was booked at the Chicopee Police Department then taken to District Court. DCF was also noticed about the minor child in the residence.