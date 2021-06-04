Chicopee man arrested after traffic stop in Springfield, ghost gun seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing firearm charges after police conducted an investigation for the illegal possession of a firearm.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 22-year-old Jorge Montano was arrested Wednesday at the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street. The Springfield Police Narcotics Bureau were investigating Montano for several weeks for the illegal possession of a firearm and received information he was in the possession of a ghost gun.

Detectives observed Montano get into a car and conducted a traffic stop at around 12 p.m. Officers located a ghost gun in the center console and placed Montano under arrest.

Montano is being charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm without a license. He was previously released on $500 bail after being arrested in March of 2020 with a loaded firearm inside his car.