Chicopee man arrested after traffic stop in Springfield, loaded firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing firearm charges after police conducted a traffic stop on Bay Street in Springfield on Monday night.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers saw a car, operated by 21-year-old Jorge Montano, cross over the double yellow lines almost hitting two cars head on.
Officers then pulled the car over on Bay Street and learned Montano was driving without a license. When officers ordered Montano and the passengers to get out of the car they noticed a firearm in the middle console and additional ammunition inside the car.
The passengers were released. Montano was arrested and is charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Registration, not in possession
- Marked lanes violation