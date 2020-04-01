Chicopee man arrested after traffic stop in Springfield, loaded firearm seized

1  of  2
Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing firearm charges after police conducted a traffic stop on Bay Street in Springfield on Monday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers saw a car, operated by 21-year-old Jorge Montano, cross over the double yellow lines almost hitting two cars head on.

Officers then pulled the car over on Bay Street and learned Montano was driving without a license. When officers ordered Montano and the passengers to get out of the car they noticed a firearm in the middle console and additional ammunition inside the car.

The passengers were released. Montano was arrested and is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Registration, not in possession
  • Marked lanes violation

