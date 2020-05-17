Chicopee man arrested for allegedly drunk driving after striking light pole

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested for allegedly drunk driving Thursday night in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 52-year-old Michael Knowles was arrested after officers noticed a Jeep spinning on the grass in the area of Memorial Drive around 10:45 p.m. From a distance the officer saw what appear to be the car directly on a light pole which led police to activate their lights and investigate.

Wilk said when the officer’s car approached Knowles, he sped off and lead police on a brief chase that lasted about a half a mile. When the car stopped, Knowles was commanded to turn the vehicle off several times over the PA system. At one point Knowles started to get out of the car, however, officers approached him and commanded him to stay in and turn the car off in which he eventually did.

The officer noticed Knowles’ speech was slurred and a strong odor of alcohol. When asked to get out of the car, he stumbled and was unsteady on his feet as he got out. Wilk said Knowles told police he pulled into the wrong parking lot and while attempting a U-turn, he drove over the grass and struck a light pole. Officers then asked why he drove away from the police and he had no answer.

Knowles was arrested and charged with the following:

OUI liquor

Leave the scene of a property damage crash

Negligent operation

Marked lanes

Fail to stop for police

Speeding

He was processed at the Chicopee Police Department and taken to the Ludlow Correctional facility. Evidence from the area of the crash was collected.