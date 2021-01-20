Chicopee man arrested for allegedly stabbing, biting security guard at Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing and biting a security guard from Walmart on Wednesday night.
According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrived at Walmart on the 1100 block of Boston Road around 9:45 p.m. where the man, identified as 37-year-old Freddie Carrasquillo of Chicopee, was approached by a Walmart security guard while attempting to shoplift.
Carrasquillo then allegedly pulled out a box cutter, bit, and stabbed the security guard in the hand.
Walsh said officers found that Carrasquillo was driving a stolen car onto Boston Road when they arrived. He abandoned the car on Oswego Street and police located and arrested him on the 100 block of Maple Street. Officers found a box cutter in his jacket pocket.
Carrasquillo also allegedly refused to wear a mask and repeatedly coughed on officers.
He is being charged with the following:
- Armed robbery
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Armed assault to rob
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Assault and battery on a police officer (two counts)
- Assault and battery