Chicopee man arrested for allegedly stealing pocketbook in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested for allegedly stealing a purse out of a car in Holyoke Thursday morning.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News, around 6:30 a.m. officers received a call of a suspicious man dressed in black “looking at houses” in the area of Hampton Knolls Road and Northampton Street.

Lt. Albert said officers found a male suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jeffery Libardi of Chicopee, walking on Northampton Street near Bemis Road and saw him throw something under the police car as officers approached him.

Officers then arrested Libardi and discovered the object to be a woman’s black purse containing cash, credit cards, and personal documentation from an address on Hampton Knolls Road.

Lt. Albert said officers checked the address and the homeowner determined the purse was taken from the car.

Libardi had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and was arraigned in Holyoke Thursday for the following: