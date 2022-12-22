CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested and arraigned in connection to a deadly pedestrian accident on Chicopee Street in November.

The hit-and-run suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Eric St. Andre of Chicopee, according to Hampden District Attorney Jim Leydon. On Wednesday, Chicopee police along with State Police were given an arrest warrant for Andre after detectives developed probable cause. Andre eventually turned himself in to the police where he was arrested on the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash after causing death

Motor vehicle homicide while operating negligently

Crosswalk violation

Andre was arraigned in Chicopee District Court on Thursday where he was held on a $10,000 cash bail. He is scheduled back in court on January 23, 2023.

On Wednesday, November 30th around 4:55 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on Chicopee Street involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, 60-year-old Gary Turcotte of Chicopee, was seriously injured and later died from his injuries.