1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Apostolic Fellowship Church-Bloomfield, CT Central Baptist Church-Westfield First Baptist Church-E. Long. First Central Bible Church-Chicopee First Cong. Church of Huntington Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield New Life Christian Center-Westfield St. Michael's Parish-Spfld. St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Union Church of Christ-Ludlow

Chicopee man arrested for drug trafficking after police search warrant

Crime

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police announced Sunday a man was arrested in Chicopee Thursday for cocaine trafficking during a search of his home.

According to Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk, officers executed a search warrant Thursday at 15 Leonard Street following an investigation.

When police arrived, the subject of the warrant, 41-year-old Anthony Fuller of Chicopee, was seen leaving the property and was detained.

After searching the home, detectives found several digital scales, gallon-sized bags of what is believed to be marijuana, cash, more than 18 grams of cocaine and gun ammunition.

Anthony Fuller is being charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in 18 grams or more of cocaine
  • Possession of a Class D substance
  • Possession of ammunition without a license

Bail was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories