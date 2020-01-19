Chicopee man arrested for drug trafficking after police search warrant

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police announced Sunday a man was arrested in Chicopee Thursday for cocaine trafficking during a search of his home.

According to Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk, officers executed a search warrant Thursday at 15 Leonard Street following an investigation.

When police arrived, the subject of the warrant, 41-year-old Anthony Fuller of Chicopee, was seen leaving the property and was detained.

After searching the home, detectives found several digital scales, gallon-sized bags of what is believed to be marijuana, cash, more than 18 grams of cocaine and gun ammunition.

Anthony Fuller is being charged with the following:

Trafficking in 18 grams or more of cocaine

Possession of a Class D substance

Possession of ammunition without a license

Bail was set at $25,000.