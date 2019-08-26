Chicopee man arrested for third OUI

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence for the third time after being involved in a car crash on Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers were called to the Taco Bell drive-thru on Memorial Drive for a two-car crash around 9:00 p.m. involving 41-year-old Michael Smola.

Wilk said Smola exited his car and was using the frame of the car door to keep himself steady. Police said he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

When officers asked Smola for his license and registration they noticed it took him some time to find the paperwork.

Wilk said officers then asked Smola to exit the vehicle again and arrested him after further investigation.

Smola is being charged with, third OUI offense, failure to use care when stopping and starting, and no inspection sticker.

He was taken to the Chicopee Police Department where he was processed and released on a $540 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Chicopee District Court.

There were no injuries in the crash.