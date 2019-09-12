Chicopee man charged after allegedly slashing several car tires in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing vandalizing charges after he allegedly slashed the tires of several cars on Hitchcock Street Wednesday night.

Lieutenant Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department told 22News officers were called to the Hitchcock St. After several residents reported a suspicious man who was slashing tires around 9:20 p.m.

Responding officers were given a description of the man who was then spotted and arrested near Westfield Road. Residents were able to identify the man, 37-year-old Joseph Wolohan, as the suspect.

According to police, Wolohan had slashed the tires on four different cars in the area. The officers also searched the area and allegedly found a knife believed to have been used to slash the tires.

Wolohan was charged with four counts of vandalizing property and arraigned in Holyoke District Court early Thursday morning.