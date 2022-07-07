ST JOHNSBURY, VT (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in Vermont Tuesday night.
According to Vermont State Police, police received a report of a shooting around 10:27 p.m. in the parking lot of a Maplefield store. There was allegedly a dispute between the suspect, 40-year-old Felipe Cotto Jr. of Chicopee, and the victim, 36-year-old Nathan Smires of Barnet, Vermont. Police believe they knew each other.
When officers arrived, Smires was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury but was later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire for serious injuries.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Lyndon, Vermont, and arrested Cotto Jr. and 21-year-old Casey Jean Squires of Sheffield, Vermont.
Cotto Jr. is facing the following charges:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Aggravated assault
Squires is facing the following charges:
- Accessory to attempted second-degree murder
- Accessory to aggravated assault
Cotto Jr. will be held without bail and Squires will be held with a bail of $25,000. Both are due back in court on Thursday for arraignment.