Chicopee man charged with murder after deadly shooting in home on Arcade Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man has been arrested after a deadly shooting inside a home on Arcade Street Saturday.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson James Leydon, Officers were called to Arcade Street for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived to the incident, an armed man, identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Moriarty of Chicopee, was found outside the house.

Police began talking to Moriarty and convinced him to drop the weapon and surrender, he was then arrested. When police entered the home, they found 53-year-old John Martin of Chicopee had died due to injuries from a gunshot wound.

Moriarty was arraigned Tuesday in Chicopee District Court for murder. He will be held without the right to bail and is scheduled to be back in court on February 18.

Chicopee Police along with Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit continue to investigate the incident.