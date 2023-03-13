SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man has been charged with murder following a shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield Friday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers received a report of a gunshot victim around 7:00 p.m. Friday on Cadwell Drive. An adult man was found by police with gunshot wound who was taken to Baystate Medical Center but later died to his injuries.

Police have arrested 25-year-old Jordan Cabrera of Chicopee who was in the area of the shooting. He is facing a charge of murder.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit along with the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.