Chicopee man charged with trafficking cocaine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested Tuesday after police searched a home on Rivers Avenue and found cocaine and in possession of firearm with a license.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, narcotic detectives from the department, along with the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, executed a search warrant on a home located on Rivers Avenue.

Inside the home, officers found nearly 190 grams of cocaine. Police then arrested 33-year-old Jose Hernandez of Chicopee.

Hernandez was charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking Class B (Cocaine)

Possession of a Firearm Without a License

Possession of Ammunition Without a License

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

During the search, officers also found a gun unsecured inside the home. The owner of the gun, the licensed owner, was not at the home during the search and will be summoned to court for charges of Improper Storage of a Firearm.