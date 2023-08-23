LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing multiple charges resulting from a crash into a utility pole that occurred on Sunday in Ludlow.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, 20-year-old, Dominik Anthony Rodrigo, of Chicopee will be appearing in court to face charges of:

Negligent Operation

Marked Lanes Violation

Use of an Electronic Device While Driving

Speeding

Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Wear a Seat Belt

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 20, when Ludlow police received an emergency call about a vehicle colliding with a utility pole at 382 Holyoke Street.

Responding officers observed live wires down and requested assistance. Ludlow fire crews and ambulance were dispatched as well. Officers reported that Rodrigo was trapped inside of the smoking vehicle. Officers then managed to break the vehicle’s front windshield in order to access Rodrigo, who was unconscious. With the officer’s assistance, Rodrigo regained consciousness and was safely extricated from the vehicle.

During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been traveling at an extremely high speed, potentially exceeding 100 mph, along Holyoke Street. This particular stretch of the road, which features a hazardous curve, is posted at a speed limit of 25 mph.

Rodrigo, who suffered injuries in the crash, was taken to Bay State Medical Center by Ludlow Fire Department paramedics. He is scheduled to appear at Palmer District Court to address the charges against him.

The collision resulted in significant damage, with the utility pole broken near its base and obstructing the roadway. To mitigate the impact on the public and restore normalcy, Eversource employees worked to restore power and clear the roadway.

Chief Valadas emphasized the profound dangers associated with high-speed driving, “This accident demonstrates the dangers of driving at high speeds, the devastating effects that are caused by these collisions, and the extreme dangers that are created to other motorists and to the public.”