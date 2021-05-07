Chicopee man found unconscious in car with PCP after crashing in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested after police found PCP on his lap after crashing his car in Wilbraham on April 17.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, on Saturday, April 17 around 6:15 p.m. police were called to a one-car crash on the front lawn of the Blue Elephant Restaurant on Boston Road in Wilbraham where they located 37-year-old Andres Moret of Chicopee unconscious in the car.

Officers located PCP on Moret’s lap, and inside the vehicle. Police later determined the operator became unconscious while driving eastbound and crossed four lanes of traffic before crashing on the wrong side of the road.

Moret was arrested and charged with the following: