HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting on Lyman Street in Holyoke Saturday morning has been identified.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jasell Camacho of Chicopee.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Holyoke Police were notified of a ShotSpotter activation of multiple shots around Lyman Street and High Street. When officers arrived, they found Camacho with a gunshot wound.

A second person was privately taken to Holyoke Medical Center for a gunshot wound but is expected to be okay.

The shooting is currently being investigated by Holyoke Police, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office and State Police.