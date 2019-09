CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man has been charged with child pornography offenses, the state Department of Justice announced.

Sixty-five-year old Herve Plasse was indicted with one count of receipt, and one count of possession of child pornography Thursday in Springfield Federal Court.

The charges stem from 2015.

Plasse faces up to 30-years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and up to $500,000 in fines.