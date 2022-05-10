CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee pleaded guilty Monday to possessing more than 100 images of child pornography, the state Department of Justice announced.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 67-year-old Herve Plasse pleaded guilty of possession of child pornography in Springfield Federal Court.

The charges stem from 2015 when a search of Plasse’s residence revealed more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer. He told authorities that he used an encrypted network for the purpose of viewing child pornography.

Plasse faces up to 20-years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and up to $250,000 in fines. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 22.