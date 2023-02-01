SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A man from Chicopee has pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Thomas Stemmer, 60, of Chicopee was charged at Springfield’s Federal Court in September 2019 after being indicted on one count each of receipt and possession of child pornography during 2015.

He was accused of downloading images and videos using an encrypted network. Some of the images included children under 12-years old.

On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to one count each of receipt and possession of child pornography. Stemmer could receive up to 20 years for each charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 15, 2023.