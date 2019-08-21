Chicopee man pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Tuesday to his role in a cocaine conspiracy.

According to United States Attorney Andrew Lelling, 40-year-old Carlos Mares Jr., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and firearms offenses. He is awaiting sentencing that was scheduled for November 12.

Lelling said between 2015 and 2016 one of Mares’ co-conspirators, David Cruz, obtained cocaine from sources in Mexico and had the cocaine brought to the Springfield area. Mares’ then allegedly bought more than 400 grams of cocaine from Cruz with the intent to distribute it.

According to Lelling because Mares’ had a previous drug conviction, he faces up to 30 years in prison with a minimum of six years of supervised release and a fine of up to $2 million.