Chicopee man pleads guilty to drug distribution charge

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man has pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges in Springfield federal court Thursday.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, 33-year-old Brett Garcia pleaded guilty to possessing more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute.

On February 28, 2020, Garcia was found in possession of 100 grams or more of heroin with the intent to sell it in Hampden County.

Garcia will be sentenced on May 21. He could spend at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a fine of $2 million.