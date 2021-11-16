Chicopee man pleads not guilty in connection with Hadley Walmart shooting

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man charged in connection with a shooting that left two teenagers with serious injuries at the Hadley Walmart pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 26-year-old Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas pleaded not guilty to seven charges:

Armed assault with intent to murder (2 counts)

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury (2 counts)

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for November 23 to determine if Alvarez-Vargas will remain in jail pending trial.

The charges against 32-year-old Keyla Fernandez of Holyoke have been dismissed.

The two victims, 18-year-old Juan Hernandez of Schenectady, New York and 19-year-old Jeraun Matos Colon of Springfield, were indicted by a Hampshire grand jury for charges from the same incident.

Hernandez was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on November 9 where his bail was set $2,500 on the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition He was arraigned in the Hampshire Superior Court on

Nov. 9 where his bail was set by the court at $2,500.

Matos Colon is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on November 23 on the following charges: