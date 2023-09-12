PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was sentenced to jail for attempting to break into an apartment in North Adams.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Isaiah J. Calderon pleaded guilty and was sentenced last Thursday in Berkshire Superior Court for the following:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (to wit: Firearm) House of Corrections 2.5 years Illegal Possession of a Firearm House of Corrections 18 months concurrent with Count 1 Illegal Possession of a Loaded Firearm House of Corrections 6 months from and after Count 2 Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of an Occupied Building House of Corrections 3 months concurrent with Count 1 Attempted Breaking & Entering in the Nighttime to Commit a Felony House of Corrections 1 year concurrent with Count 1

The incident occurred on October 24, 2021, when the victim, who had a prior romantic relationship with Calderon, saw him walking by her apartment to Key West Lounge in North Adams. After leaving the bar, he got into a verbal argument with the victim who was sitting on her third-floor porch.

When Calderon told the victim he was coming upstairs, she went inside locked her apartment, and braced the door. At around 11:54 p.m., officers received a 911 call for a report that Calderon was trying to break into an apartment. During the call with dispatchers, the sound of multiple gunshots can be heard. The victim stayed on the phone and told dispatchers that Calderon left in a white SUV.

At around 1:24 a.m., Adams Police saw the vehicle traveling south on Route 8 and conducted a traffic stop. Calderon was arrested and had two active warrants for open cases in Central Berkshire District Court. During a search of the vehicle, no weapons were found.

The victim provided video surveillance that showed Calderon walking up the stairs and attempting to pull open and kick in her door. Bullet holes and six shell casings from a 9mm firearm were found in the vacant 2nd-floor apartment.

Gunshot primer residue was found on Calderon’s sweatshirt by the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab. In 2017 Calderon served two and a half years in the House of Corrections provided by Hampden Superior Court, with 5 years of probation which was violated in 2020.

The Commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Heather Valentin. Director of Victim Witness Advocates, Jane Kibby-Peirce served on behalf of the District Attorney’s Office.