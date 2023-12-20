CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man has been sentenced to more than 500 months in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Francisco Roman Jr.

Brandon Batiste, 36, last residing in Chicopee, pleaded guilty on June 30 to conspiracy to commit kidnaping and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm. On Wednesday, he was sentenced in Hartford to 42 years in federal prison following by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on December 24, 2020, Calvin Robertson of Waterbury and Brandon Batiste of Springfield kidnapped Roman at gunpoint from his Chicopee apartment and threaten to harm him if he didn’t comply. They handcuffed him and stole cash, marijuana and other items. Roman was forced into the trunk of his own vehicle and taken to Connecticut.

Batiste shot Roman and killed him while they were driving to Hartford. The vehicle was left outside Shultas Place on the street. On December 26, 2020, Hartford Police found the vehicle fully on fire. Roman’s body was discovered inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Robertson and Batiste were arrested in February 2021 for the incident.

In April, Robertson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm. He is still awaiting sentencing. Robertson has also pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in three Springfield homicides.

Robertson’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Shamari Smith of Manchester, also pleaded guilty to misprision of felony and sentenced to two years and one month in prison followed by one year of supervised released.