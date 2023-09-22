RUTLAND, Vt. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was sentenced to prison by the U.S. District Court in Vermont for unlawful possession of a firearm while using a controlled substance.

According to court records, Burlington, Vermont police encountered 20-year-old Christopher Morgan of Chicopee on October 13, 2022 while he was in possession of a Smith & Wesson 37 revolver, found in a bag strapped on his chest. The revolver was loaded with five rounds and one in the chamber.

Police also seized a small number of bags containing heroin and fentanyl. Morgan admitted to police he was a user and addicted to heroin at the time.

Morgan had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm while using a controlled substance and was sentenced on Wednesday to one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release.