WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man with an active warrant in Enfield was arrested in West Springfield after a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent to a report of a stolen motor vehicle on Riverdale Street. Officers located the vehicle, running and occupied, in a parking lot at the intersection of Riverdale Street and Highland Avenue.

The officers had to box the vehicle in and remove the driver Dijon Shepard, from the vehicle. When Shepard exited the vehicle, a bundle (10 bags) of heroin fell from his lap onto the ground. Officers also found another four bundles and three loose baggies of heroin that were labeled, “American Gangster” on him.

A “Glock 19 Gen 5” 9mm handgun with a fully loaded 15-round magazine inserted into the firearm was also found inside the vehicle’s glovebox. Shepard was found to have an extraditable arrest warrant for “Fugitive from Justice” out of Enfield, Connecticut.

West Springfield Police Department

Shepard was placed under arrest without incident for the following charges: