Chicopee murder suspect added to Mass state police most wanted list

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect in the deadly Chicopee shooting on Exchange Street has been added the Massachusetts State Police’s most wanted list.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 26-year-old Kaevon Brimfield is wanted in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Charles White on June 9.

Police said troopers with the DA’s officer and Chicopee police issued four arrest warrants after an investigation into the murder. Three people have been arrested so far.

He is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes, 5’6″, and 160 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, right forearm, and upper left arm. Brimfield has ties to the areas of Chicopee and Springfield as well as Elizabeth, New Jersey and Atlanta, Georgia. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to state police.

Anyone with information on Brimfield’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 1-800-527-8873.