CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the Chicopee homicide that occurred in August.

Prince Diaz, 20, of Springfield, was located and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in the town of Añasco, Puerto Rico, on Thursday. Diaz had fled to Puerto Rico, prompting an extensive search by the Chicopee Police Department and Massachusetts State Police to locate him. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Massachusetts.

Prince Diaz (Courtesy of Hampden County DA)

The incident leading to the arrests occurred on August 6, 2023, when Chicopee Police were called to the 90 block of West Street for a reported stabbing. On arrival, officers discovered a male victim with an apparent stab wound. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Maurice Crump of Springfield, was brought to Baystate Medical Center, where he passed away.

Two other suspects were previously arrested in connection with this homicide investigation:

Danny Ramos, 41, of Springfield: Charged with murder accessory after the fact, Ramos is currently held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 13, 2024, in Hampden Superior Court. Alex Ramos, 21, of Chicopee: Facing a charge of misleading a police officer, Ramos was arraigned on August 9, 2023, in Chicopee District Court. Bail was set at $10,000, and the Commonwealth had requested $50,000. His upcoming court date is scheduled for December 11, 2023, in Hampden Superior Court.

Danny Ramos (Courtesy of Hampden County DA) Alex Ramos (Courtesy of Hampden County DA)

Chicopee Police and State Police assigned to the DA’s office are still investigating the incident.