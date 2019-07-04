Chicopee PD: 3 Vermont residents arrested after drugs, illegal gun found in their car

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Three people from Vermont are facing gun and drug charges after Chicopee Police noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed Wendy’s parking lot on Memorial Drive.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, on Sunday around 6 a.m. an officer noticed the parked car. Wilk said the officer spoke to the three passengers and the driver, who were later identified as 30-year-old Colleen Rodriguez, 26-year-old Monique Lapoint, and 42-year-old James Bradley, all from Vermont.

They allegedly first told the officer they were meeting a friend and looking for Planet Fitness. After giving them directions, the officer did a license plate check as he was leaving and Wilk said the officer found the registration belonged to a different car in Vermont.

The officer stopped the car again. Wilk said when the driver was asked about the plates a man in the backseat said he owned the car and had attached the plates because his previous ones were confiscated.

Police then conducted a search of the man after they noticed he was moving around and trying to hide something, Wilk said. During the search officers allegedly found a pipe commonly used for smoking narcotics.

When police asked the woman sitting in the passenger seat to get out of the car, Wilk said, she told officers she had four to five needles on her and a blue elastic band.

Officers then searched the car and allegedly found a cigarette pack with rocks believed to be crack/cocaine inside of it. An officer also found the key to a locked glove box, which Wilk said had been hidden.

When officers opened the glove box, Wilk said $810 in cash and a loaded firearm were found inside. All three were arrested. Wilk said none of them had a license to carry.

Wilk said numerous wax packets, a jar of what officers believed to be marijuana, and a bong with marijuana and heroin inside of it were also found in the car.

All three are charged with possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, and improper storage of a firearm. Both Rodriguez and Bradley are facing an additional charge of possession of a class D drug.

Lapoint is facing an additional charge of possession of a class D drug and is charged in connection with an active arrest warrant. Bradley is also charged with illegally attaching license plates to a car.

All three were held on $2,540 bail.